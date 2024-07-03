Bengaluru Weather On July 3: City Will Experience Less Rainfall, Delightful Monsoon Is Predicted

Bengaluru Weather On July 3 | X

Bengaluru: The city woke up at 5:57 am with average temperatures between 21°C and 24°C, and the sun is expected to set at 6:50 pm. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be between 21°C and 28°C. The humidity is expected to be 81 percent. As per the local weather report, the wind will blow steadily from the west at a moderate speed of 16 km/h and can decrease to 16 km/h. The Air Quality Index is expected to stand at 28.0, which indicates satisfactory air quality in the city.

Bengaluru Weather On July 3 | IMD

There are no alerts for rainfall given by the India Meteorological Department for Today. However light rainfall is expected in the city. The sky appears to be cloudy and it is expected to remain same throughout day. The residents are likely to experience light showers and cloudy skies. Citizens are advised to take precautions while doing outdoor activities and drive safely in rainy weather.

Rainfall with thunderstorms is expected on July 4

On Thursday, the city is expected to wake up with warmer temperatures than on Wednesday. According to the IMD, the citizens will experience light showers with thunderstorms. The sky is also expected to remain cloudy all day. However, on Friday, the rain is expected to intensify and maximum temperatures can go up to 30°C. The sun is expected to rise at 5:58 am on Thursday and set at 6:50 pm. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the southwest at 18 km/h.