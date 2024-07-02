Real Estate Developer Godrej Properties Sells Over 2,000 Homes Worth ₹3,150 Crores At Launch Of Godrej Woodscapes In Bengaluru

Godrej Properties Sells Over 2,000 Homes Worth ₹3,150 Crores At Launch Of Godrej Woodscapes In Bengaluru | Image: Godrej Properties (Representative)

One of the prominent real estate developer in India, Godrej Properties, on Tuesday (July 2), through an exchange filing announced that the company has sold over 2,000 homes, generating sale worth over Rs 3,150 crores of its latest project, Godrej Woodscapes, located in Whitefield-Budigere Cross, Bengaluru.

This launch has propelled the company to achieve over 500 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in sales in the city, surpassing its entire FY24 sales target for South India within just the first quarter.

Performance Across Multiple Cities

"Godrej Woodscapes marks the second launch with Rs 2000+ crore sales for Godrej Properties in the current quarter of Q1 FY25. It is also the sixth launch in the last 4 quarters to have sold inventory of over Rs 2,000 crores during launch," the company added in the exchange filing.

- GPL had previously sold inventory of over Rs 2,000 crores in Godrej Jardinia, Sector 146 Noida in Q1 FY25;

- Rs 3,008 crores in Godrej Zenith, Sector 89, Gurgaon in Q4 FY24;

- Rs 2,693 crores in Godrej Reserve, Kandivali, MMR also in Q4 FY24;

- Rs 2,667 crores in Godrej Aristocrat, Sector 49, Gurgaon in Q3 FY24, and

- Rs 2,016 crores in Godrej Tropical Isle, Sector 146, Noida in Q2 FY24.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are delighted with the response to our project, Godrej Woodscapes. We sincerely thank our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties. We will strive to ensure Godrej Woodscapes provides its residents with an exceptional living experience. South India is an extremely important region for Godrej Properties, and we aim to further strengthen our presence in the coming years."

Shares Performance

The shares of the company on Tuesday at 12:54 PM IST is at Rs 3,318.70, up by 4.97 per cent.