 Bengaluru Weather Update: City To Experience Moderate To Heavy Rainfall, Check Temperatures, AQI & Humidity Level
Bengaluru Weather Update: City To Experience Moderate To Heavy Rainfall, Check Temperatures, AQI & Humidity Level

According to the weather department, citizens will likely experience moderate to heavy showers. Meanwhile, the temperatures will likely hover between 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
The city woke up at 6:04 am with an average humidity of 74 per cent, whereas the maximum level can rise up to 84 per cent. Wind is likely to blow from the west with a maximum speed of 32 km/h and a minimum of 18 km/h. Today, in Bengaluru, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 14.0, considered good air quality according to the weather channel.

Skies are also likely to be overcast throughout the day. According to the weather department, citizens will likely experience moderate to heavy showers. Meanwhile, the temperatures will likely hover between 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

Moderate to heavy showers are expected today

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and captioned, "Next 5 Days The coastal and southern inland districts of the state are likely to experience heavy rain today and tomorrow with strong winds. #Orangealert has been issued by IMD and heavy rain will likely from July 28 to 30." The KSNDMC further said that Uttara Kannada, Udupi districts, and coastal areas can experience heavier rainfall than other parts of the state, and in the next few days, there is a chance of increase in intensity of rainfall according to the IMD."

As rainfall continues in the city, the water level in rivers and dams has increased. KSNDMC tweeted on X and with a caption that says, "Cauvery river in Chamarajanagar district, Hemavathi river in Chikkamangaluru district and Tunga river in Shimoga district are flowing beyond the danger level, riverine people are requested to be alert." Citizens are advised to stay in their homes and take proper precautions.

