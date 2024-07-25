Bengaluru Weather For July 25: Garden City Will Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall, Predicts IMD; Check Temperatures & Humidity Level

Bengaluru Weather For July 25 | X

The citizens of silicon city are set to experience cooler temperatures as light to moderate rainfall is likely to appear in the city. The city woke up at 6:04 am with an average temperature of 23 degrees centrigate. Meanwhile the sun is expected to set at 6:49 pm. The temperatures are expected to hover between 21 degrees centrigate and 26 degrees centrigate. According to the local weather report, Uttra Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and coastal areas in the state are likely to experience more rainfall than other parts of Karnataka.

Bengaluru Weather For July 25 | IMD

Weather forecast for July 25

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Garden City is likely to experience an average humidity level of 73 per cent whereas the maximum level can reach up to 85 per cent. The wind speed is expected to blow steadily from the west with a maximum speed of 34 km/h. Precipitation level is expected to be 50 per cent. As per the IMD, light to moderate rain is likely to occur over the districts of North interior Karnataka and some places in the South interior Karnataka.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre issues an Orange alert

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X with a caption that reads, "Next 5 Days Heavy rain is likely today with strong winds in the coastal districts of the state. #Orangealert has been issued by IMD and heavy rain with strong winds for July 26 and 27, moderate rain is likely to appear on the rest of the days." They furthur worte, "Heavy rain is expected on July 25 and 26 for Dakshina Uynadu and Uttara Uynadu districts, moderate rain is possible on the rest of the days."