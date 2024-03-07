 Bengaluru Water Crisis: BJP MP Tejaswi Surya Warns Of Protests If Issue Is Not Resolved in 7 Days
Bengaluru Water Crisis: BJP MP Tejaswi Surya Warns Of Protests If Issue Is Not Resolved in 7 Days

About 10 days ago, Surya had highlighted the looming water shortage in the city and urged the government to work with citizens to address the problem

ANIUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Water Crisis: BJP MP Tejaswi Surya Warns Of Protests If Issue Is Not Resolved in 7 Days | X

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya warned of protests in front of Vidhana Soudha if the Congress government in Karnataka failed to address the drinking water crisis in Bengaluru soon. Following a meeting with Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman Ram Prasath Manohar, Surya said that if the water problem is not resolved within a week, the Karnataka BJP brass would lead protests at Vidhana Soudha.

"The government, despite being aware of having to face this situation, failed to take up precautionary measures. As a result of this negligence, today, the people of Bengaluru are facing this tough water crisis," he said in a statement. "This shows sheer neglect of the decision makers and their irresponsibility towards Bengaluru."

"In the event that these measures are not taken up within one week, the BJP will lead protests in front of Vidhana Soudha demanding the government to respond to the pressing needs of the people," Surya said.
Lambasting the Siddaramaiah government for attempting to address the issue "unscientifically", Surya in a Tweet also offered suggestions to the BWSSB for quick redressal of the issue.

Tejasvi Surya's suggestions
"1) Treated water must be provided for non-potable usage for bulk users like industries & in the construction sector.
"2) Drinking water must be redistributed to places where there is stress.
"3) About 1,300 MLD of available treated water must be diverted towards lakes for recharging aquifers.
"4) Geologists must be consulted on locations where new borewells can be dug up.
"5) On a war footing, redrill/flush existing borewells which have witnessed reduced yields in the last few months.
"6) Instead of disrupting existing contractual water tanker supply, water distribution must be done by efficiently managing other water tankers.
"7) Cauvery Stage-5 must be completed at the earliest through which water availability at the proposed regions can be addressed."

About 10 days ago also, Surya highlighted the looming water shortage in the city and urged the government to work with citizens to address the problem. 

