Bihar Assembly Election 2025: RJD President Lalu Prasad Distributes Tickets To Party Candidates, Tejashwi Takes Them Back

RJD President Lalu Prasad (L) & Party Leader Tejashwi Yadav (R) | ANI

Patna: A piquant situation developed in the opposition camp when RJD president Lalu Prasad gave away party tickets to several party candidates for the coming Bihar assembly election even as Lalu`s son and the party leader Tejashwi Yadav acting swiftly took back these tickets from candidates to avoid any confusion among other allies of the INDIA bloc.

The INDIA bloc, of which RJD is part of, has not formally announced the seat-sharing pact so far but it is expected any time.

The surprising development in RJD took a dramatic turn when Tejashwi took back tickets from the party candidates after his return from New Delhi last evening. In damage control, he also asserted on Tuesday morning that the seat-sharing deal had not been struck so far.

The entire drama started unfolding before 10, Deshratna Marg (official residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi) in Patna Monday evening when Lalu and Rabri returned from New Delhi after appearing before a court. Ticket aspirants, who apparently received phone calls from the party, went inside the residence and returned with the party symbols in their hands.

Tejashwi who returned from Delhi a few hours after his parents did, was reportedly disturbed over Lalu distributing tickets to the party leaders. Later, he called all those party leaders, who had received tickets and took back party tickets from them past midnight on the grounds of “technical issues”.

According to RJD sources, Tejashwi pleaded with his father that photographs and video clips of party candidates with the symbol could not go down well with alliance partners as a seat-sharing deal was yet to be struck.

Prominent among those who got RJD symbols were Sunil Singh (Parbatta), who quit Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD (U) last week, and Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo, a several-term former MLA from Matihani, who had won the seat twice for JD (U). Bogo had joined RJD in August this year after quitting JD (U). Several sitting RJD MLAs like Bhai Virendra, Chandrashekhar Yadav (Madhepura) and Israil Mansuri (Kanti) had also received the party tickets from Lalu.

The scene was reminiscent of last year's Lok Sabha polls, when Lalu had distributed a number of party tickets, without waiting for a nod from alliance partners, who eventually fell in line.