Bengaluru riots: Amit Malviya wonders if Congress are anti-Dalit, questions silence over party's own MLA

Earlier, Rizvi was been booked after he announced a Rs 51 lakh bounty on Naveen, the nephew of Karnataka Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy. Naveen had allegedly made a Facebook post that insulted Prophet Mohammed, which resulted in riots in East Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

While there are speculations on social media on the man's name and his political associations, there is no official word on his identity. While speaking to news agency ANI, Avinash Pandey, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Meerut said, “A man here has announced a prize of Rs 51 lakhs in connection with the Bengaluru violence. A case has been registered against him for allegedly trying to disturb communal harmony and a stern action will be taken.”

Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy’s house was set on fire by a mob on Tuesday night, after his nephew Naveen had shared the post. Srinivasmirthy had won on a reserved seat.

The MLA admitted to have had a narrow escape and even sought police custody. “They barged into the house late Tuesday evening, looted jewellery, money and saris, burnt the furnishing and eventually the entire house. They targeted the houses of two of my brothers too. I was fortunate to have escaped as I was on my way back home when police alerted me."

The city police Thursday filed as many as 12 FIRs against 17 main accused in the mob violence on Tuesday night that saw three people dead in police firing and over 150, including many policemen, injured in eastern parts of Bengaluru.

Though the FIR has not cited any organisation for the violence, prominent leaders of Secular Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a fringe Muslim organisation, have been named. Five people, including SDPI’s Bengaluru district president Muzamil Pasha, have been arrested even as there was a growing chorus to ban the organisation.