Bengaluru Road Rage! Biker crashes into car, drags driver for 1 km in Magadi, shocking video surfaces |

Bengaluru: A biker in Bengaluru dragged a car driver on his bike for around 1 km in Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon. The horrifying incident took place on Magadi Road.

Shocking video shows the complete scene of dragging

In the video that surfaced online, one can see a man being dragged by a biker on his scooter. The man being dragged has gripped the pillion support handle while the rider speeds away on the road.

It is believed that the rider crashed into the car of person being draggeed behind his bike. He then refused to stop and tried to fled away from the scene. As a result the driver tried to catch a hold of him and caught his bike. He was then dragged behind the bike dangling all the way.

At the end the biker is stopped by another biker and a rickshaw driver who were on his pursuit. The man who was dragged behind, stood up. His pants were torn a bit after being dragged.

Victim hospitalized, biker held by police

The local police have taken up the matter in their hands after the video went viral on the internet. The victim was hospitalized after the incident while the bike rider is held by the police.

"The victim is currently under medical treatment a city hospital. The two-wheeler driver has been apprehended by the police at PS Govindaraj Nagar," said DCP West Bengaluru.