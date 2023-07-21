Bengaluru Road Rage: Traffic Cop Assaulted Over Argument With Motorist In Banaswadi; 1 Held After Video Goes Viral |

Karnataka: A disturbing incident occurred in Banasawadi area of Bengaluru, where a traffic policeman was fatally attacked by a group of men. The assault took place on July 19, around 6 pm, when Constable Umesh from Banasawadi Traffic Police Station questioned a motorist about the parking of a car in a no-parking zone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The main accused along with several others attacked the officer. The video of the attack quickly went viral and sparked outrage. Bangalore Police swiftly responded to the incident, registering an FIR and apprehending the main perpetrator.

Details On The Incident

The accused, identified as Kamran Shahid, recklessly parked his car in a designated no-parking space in Kammanahalli. Constable Umesh dutifully approached him, not only to inquire about the illegal parking but also to impose a fine for the violation.

However, instead of cooperating, Kamran Shahid erupted in anger and physically attacked the on-duty police constable in full view of the public. The incident was recorded on video, capturing the brutal assault and the verbal abuse directed at the helpless officer.

Legal Action Against The Accused

Recognising the gravity of the incident, the Bangalore Police promptly registered an FIR at Banasawadi police station on July 19. They wasted no time in apprehending the main perpetrator behind the assault. The accused identified as Kamran Shahid alias Suleman VK and is currently in police custody. The authorities have assured the public that such attacks on police personnel will not be tolerated, and stern action will be taken against the culprits.

An array of charges were invoked against Kamran Shahid under IPC Section 360/23 u/s 353, 332, 504, 506, and R/w 34. The charges include assaulting a public servant on duty, causing hurt, intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)