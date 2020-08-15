Bengaluru riots: India Today trolled for doxxing Congress MLA's nephew

India Today on Saturday received a lot of flak for an article that they claimed was a profile of P Naveen Kumar, the nephew of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, whose alleged social media post that ‘insulted Prophet Mohammed’ resulted in riots in the IT city.

However, there have been several theories doing the rounds that Naveen, who has been subsequently arrested for the alleged post, only responded to a post put by someone who insulted an Indian God. That post, according to Alt News, was shared in 2018, and Naveen who has shared posts on communal harmony in the past, responded to that particular post, which was deleted, according to community guidelines, but was still circulating, thanks to the ease of creating a screenshot.

The India Today article, however, has proceeded to go ahead and declare Naveen guilty, even though he hasn’t gone through a legal trial as yet. The article, which has said that it did a ‘thorough check’ of his Facebook timeline, revealed that Naveen was a fan of ‘Sunny Leone’s Charity work.’

India Today's Rahul Kanwal tweeted, "A recently married self proclaimed fan of Sunny Leone’s charity work and a wannabe neta, who is P Naveen Kumar, who’s posts sparked the Bengaluru riots. Our OSINT desk ran some digital forensics on his deleted SM handles to draw up this character profile."