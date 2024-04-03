Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: Accused Had Planned More Attacks

Bengaluru Blast suspect | X/NIA_India

The people accused in the Bengaluru cafe blast had plans to carry out terror at tacks across Karnataka, ас cording to Muzammil Sha reef, who was arrested by the NIA on March 28.

Shareef, a 31-year-old native to Kalasa in Chikkam agaluru district, about 300 km from Bengaluru, was one of the key aides who provided logistics support to plant the bomb at the busy Rameshwaram Cafe in the Brookfield area of Bengaluru.

Shareef had confessed that Abdul Matheen Taha, a native of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, had asked him to plan to carry out bomb blasts across Karnataka, according to officials.

Taha is said to be the mastermind behind the March 5 cafe blast that was executed by Mussavir Hussain Shazeb, who also belongs to Thirthahalli. The two were involved in the Tunga trial blast in Shivamogga in 2019 and were also involved in the cooker blast in Mangaluru on 21 November 2022.

Shareef had come into contact with Taha and Shazeb in 2019 after he shifted to Hegde Nagar in North Bengaluru. He is said to have been aware of the terror plots planned by Taha and Shazeb and was also said to be aware that both were involved in the trial blast and were in touch with ISIS handlers.

Shareef helped the Taha and Shazeb carry out recce of busy and prominent areas and hotels to plant the bomb, according to officials, who added that on the basis of this it was decided to plant a bomb at Rameshwaram Cafe. Al Hind and Shivamogga ISIS modules are said to be involved in the cafe blast.