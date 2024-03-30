Bengaluru Cafe Explosion: Reward Of ₹10 Lakh Each For Clue To 2 Blast Suspects | X

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the March one Bengaluru cafe blast has announced a cash reward of Rs10 lakh each for providing information about two key suspects in the case -- Mussavir Hussain Shazeb and Abdul Matheen Taha. The federal agency had arrested the co-conspirator of the blast, Muzammil Shareef, two days ago. “Whoever provides information leading to the arrest of the suspects shall be rewarded Rs10 lakh each,” NIA said on Friday about Shazeb and Taha.

According to the NIA, Shazeb had planted the low intensity IED at Rameshwaram cafe in Brookfield in Bengaluru, while Tahahad meticulously planned the attack. Both are 30 years old and belong to Shivamogga district. The 6.2 feet tall and fair Shazeb is also known as Md Juned Hussain and Mohammed Juned Sayed, the agency said, adding that he is using a driving licence issued in the name of Mohammed Juned Sayed.

Shazeb prefers to wear jeans, T-shirts and often uses a wig and a fake beard; he also wears masks and caps. Taha is 5.5 feet tall and of medium built and also uses names such as Vignesh and Sumit, NIA said, adding that he has been using Aadhaar cards and driving licences issued in the assumed Hindu names. Taha is bald in front and has little hair on the back of his head, it said.