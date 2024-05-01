‘Rahul On Fire’: Ex-Pak Minister Fawad Chaudhry Shares Cong Leader’s Fiery Speech Against PM Modi; BJP Reacts

X

BJP's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, on Wednesday, launched an attack on the Congress party, accusing it of joining hands with Pakistan. This accusation came after Fawad Chaudhry, former Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan, shared a video featuring Rahul Gandhi delivering a fiery speech against the Narendra Modi-led government at the center.

In a tweet on X, Poonawalla stated, "Pakistani leader - someone who has spewed venom against Bharat is promoting Rahul & Congress. Earlier Hafiz Saeed had said Congress is his favourite party.. Mani Aiyer went to Pakistan for support to depose PM Modi! We remember Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised recently by Congress leaders & BK Hariprasad openly batted for Pak. Time & again Congress leaders defended Pakistani terrorists too. Today the rishta is clear - Congress ka haath Pakistan ke saath ! From Muslim League manifesto to becoming Muslim League that created Pakistan! Pakistan Statement comes a day after INDI alliance says let’s do “vote jihad”

In the video shared by Chaudhry, Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying, "The BJP inaugurated the Ram Mandir, but did you see any poor faces? Only the rich like Ambani, Adani, Amitabh Bachchan were present; only India's billionaires were seen, but not farmers, workers, or unemployed youth. Please understand, Narendra Modi works only for 2-3% of the people. This drama is to divert our attention. TV anchors and media organisations are all with him. They will not talk about real issues..."

This is not the first time that the BJP has attacked Rahul after being praised by Pakistan. In 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the Congress saying that it should be "ashamed" that its leader Rahul Gandhi's statement was used by Pakistan in its petition to the UN on Kashmir.

"The Congress opposed the move to remove Article 370. Whatever statements Rahul Gandhi makes are lauded in Pakistan. Pakistan has included his comments in its plea. Congress leaders should be ashamed that these statements are being used against India," he had said.

Gandhi had in a statement spoken about reports of violence and "people dying" in Kashmir following the removal of provisions of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status, and Pakistan had mentioned it in its petition against India.