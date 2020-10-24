Bengaluru on high alert as Met predicts more rain

Bengaluru

The Karnataka capital has been put on alert as the Met office on Saturday predicted heavy rains for 2 more days. The alert comes a day after parts of Bengaluru, especially southern city, went under knee-deep water due to heavy showers and storm water drains overflowed converting ro­ads into rivulets. Many houses were inundated.

After public outcry from many residents, CM BS Yediyurappa on Saturday instructed the civic body to stay on maximum alert.

“The CM had called Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP-city civic body) commissioner Manjunath Prasad and directed him to visit the flooded areas. He asked the commissioner to maintain alertness with the Met dept predicting heavy rains today and tomorrow," the CMO said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the CM announced a compensation of Rs25,000 for every family affected by floods. Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting with city legislators and officials concerned, he said the state govt was looking into a permanent solution to ensure that such incidents don't repeat.

He reiterated the state govt would evolve strategies to "mercilessly" clear all encroachments along with the storm water drains in the city – a move that was initiated a few years ago and given up due to public anger.

Meanwhile, the Centre has planned to depute a 6-member team to visit rain-battered Andhra for evaluation of damage and relief efforts.