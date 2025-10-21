 Bengaluru News: Five, Including 2 Minors, Arrested After Road Rage Over Bursting Crackers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru News: Five, Including 2 Minors, Arrested After Road Rage Over Bursting Crackers

Bengaluru News: Five, Including 2 Minors, Arrested After Road Rage Over Bursting Crackers

The incident took place at around 7 pm, when the residents of Dodda Ramanna layout were bursting crackers on the road. At the same time, Ameen Farid was passing through the area on his motorcycle. He stopped and took an objection to bursting crackers on the road, saying that he was hit by a spark of the fireworks.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru News: Five, Including 2 Minors, Arrested After Road Rage Over Bursting Crackers | Representative Image

Bengaluru: Five persons, including two minors were arrested on Monday evening after a road rage over bursting crackers in the road at Dodda Ramanna layout in Hennur Police station limits, where a youth was assaulted with machetes and dagger.

While the injured Kiran Kumar has been admitted to hospital, the police have arrested Ameen Farid, Syed Arbaz, Syed Khader and two more minor youths.

The incident took place at around 7 pm, when the residents of Dodda Ramanna layout were bursting crackers on the road. At the same time, Ameen Farid was passing through the area on his motorcycle. He stopped and took an objection to bursting crackers on the road, saying that he was hit by a spark of the fireworks.

Read Also
Banks Closed Today: Is Diwali Holiday Applicable On Tuesday Too? Check Before You Step Out
article-image

Kiran Kumar picked up an argument with Ameen Farid and both had a verbal duel for sometime, before the surrounding people separated them. Farid, who went to his house, returned with four more people and picked up a quarrel with Kiran Kumar again. During the argument, the five assaulted Kiran Kumar with machetes and dagger, leaving him injured and fled the scene.

FPJ Shorts
Former Punjab Minister, Ex DGP Charged With Murder After Their Son's Mysterious Death, Deceased Alleged Father's Affair With Wife In Old VIDEO
Former Punjab Minister, Ex DGP Charged With Murder After Their Son's Mysterious Death, Deceased Alleged Father's Affair With Wife In Old VIDEO
MCC NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Likely To Be Announced This Week; Know What’s Next And Documents Required For Admission
MCC NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Likely To Be Announced This Week; Know What’s Next And Documents Required For Admission
Pakistan Becoming Next Fertile Ground For Hamas To Rejuvenate: Report
Pakistan Becoming Next Fertile Ground For Hamas To Rejuvenate: Report
Peacock Spotted Strolling Near Karjat-Khopoli Railway Tracks, Onlookers Record From Moving Train; WATCH
Peacock Spotted Strolling Near Karjat-Khopoli Railway Tracks, Onlookers Record From Moving Train; WATCH

The police picked up all the five and have been remanded to judicial custody. The two minors have been sent to juvenile remand home.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former Punjab Minister, Ex DGP Charged With Murder After Their Son's Mysterious Death, Deceased...

Former Punjab Minister, Ex DGP Charged With Murder After Their Son's Mysterious Death, Deceased...

Who Is Francesca Orsini? London-Based Hindi Scholar Denied Entry In India Despite Valid Visa

Who Is Francesca Orsini? London-Based Hindi Scholar Denied Entry In India Despite Valid Visa

Karnataka News: RSS Flag March In Priyank Kharge’s Constituency

Karnataka News: RSS Flag March In Priyank Kharge’s Constituency

Bengaluru News: Five, Including 2 Minors, Arrested After Road Rage Over Bursting Crackers

Bengaluru News: Five, Including 2 Minors, Arrested After Road Rage Over Bursting Crackers

'Those Who Light Diyas Are Responsible For Hindu-Muslim Divide': Congress Leader Udit Raj Criticises...

'Those Who Light Diyas Are Responsible For Hindu-Muslim Divide': Congress Leader Udit Raj Criticises...