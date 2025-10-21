Bengaluru News: Five, Including 2 Minors, Arrested After Road Rage Over Bursting Crackers | Representative Image

Bengaluru: Five persons, including two minors were arrested on Monday evening after a road rage over bursting crackers in the road at Dodda Ramanna layout in Hennur Police station limits, where a youth was assaulted with machetes and dagger.

While the injured Kiran Kumar has been admitted to hospital, the police have arrested Ameen Farid, Syed Arbaz, Syed Khader and two more minor youths.

The incident took place at around 7 pm, when the residents of Dodda Ramanna layout were bursting crackers on the road. At the same time, Ameen Farid was passing through the area on his motorcycle. He stopped and took an objection to bursting crackers on the road, saying that he was hit by a spark of the fireworks.

Kiran Kumar picked up an argument with Ameen Farid and both had a verbal duel for sometime, before the surrounding people separated them. Farid, who went to his house, returned with four more people and picked up a quarrel with Kiran Kumar again. During the argument, the five assaulted Kiran Kumar with machetes and dagger, leaving him injured and fled the scene.

The police picked up all the five and have been remanded to judicial custody. The two minors have been sent to juvenile remand home.