 Banks Closed Today: Is Diwali Holiday Applicable On Tuesday Too? Check Before You Step Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBanks Closed Today: Is Diwali Holiday Applicable On Tuesday Too? Check Before You Step Out

Banks Closed Today: Is Diwali Holiday Applicable On Tuesday Too? Check Before You Step Out

Due to regional Diwali celebrations, banks are closed today, October 21, in several Indian states. However, banks in major cities like Delhi, UP, and Bihar remain open as usual.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Festive Season Brings Multiple Bank Holidays. |

Mumbai: October is traditionally a festive month in India, and this year is no different. With Diwali celebrations spread across multiple days, bank closures have also been staggered in various states. While some regions marked Diwali yesterday, others are celebrating it today. This has created confusion among the public about whether banks will remain open on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Are Banks Closed Today, October 21?

Yes, but only in select states. According to the Reserve Bank of India's official holiday calendar, banks are closed today in the following regions due to Diwali-related holidays: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, Jammu, and Srinagar. For the rest of the country — including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar — banks are functioning normally, and regular banking operations are ongoing.

Read Also
Bank Holiday Update: Planning A Bank Visit On October 18?, Know Where Banks Will Be Shut On...
article-image

Complete Bank Holiday Schedule: October 21–31, 2025

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC Urges Residents To Observe Safety While Bursting Firecrackers During Diwali | See Guidelines
Mumbai: BMC Urges Residents To Observe Safety While Bursting Firecrackers During Diwali | See Guidelines
'Their Dedication & Exemplary Service Will Always Be Remembered': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Pays Tribute On Police Commemoration Day
'Their Dedication & Exemplary Service Will Always Be Remembered': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Pays Tribute On Police Commemoration Day
Viral Video: Man Spotted Leaning Out Of Moving Car's Sunroof On Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link
Viral Video: Man Spotted Leaning Out Of Moving Car's Sunroof On Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link
Mumbai: Man Beaten To Death In Goregaon After Being Mistaken For Thief; 4 Arrested
Mumbai: Man Beaten To Death In Goregaon After Being Mistaken For Thief; 4 Arrested

Here's a look at how the remainder of October looks for banking operations across India:

October 21 (Tuesday): Banks closed in specific states for Diwali Amavasya, Laxmi Pujan, and Govardhan Puja.

October 22 (Wednesday): Holidays continue in states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and parts of Uttar Pradesh for Diwali, Vikram Samvat New Year, and other regional festivals.

October 23 (Thursday): Banks closed in some areas for Bhai Dooj, Chitragupta Jayanti, and regional festivals like Ningol Chakouba.

October 24 (Friday): Regular banking day across all states.

October 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday of the month — banks will remain closed nationwide.

October 26 (Sunday): Weekly holiday — all banks closed.

October 27 to 30: Normal working days for banks with no major holidays.

October 31 (Friday): Some states, especially Gujarat, may observe a holiday for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti.

Read Also
Planning Bank Work Next Week? Multiple Closures From Oct 6–12 For Festivals — Full Holiday List...
article-image

Digital Banking Remains Functional

Even in regions where physical bank branches are closed, customers need not worry. With the advancement of digital banking, financial transactions can still be carried out seamlessly. Services like fund transfers, bill payments, and even cash deposits at modern ATMs remain fully functional, ensuring uninterrupted banking access.

So, before stepping out for bank work, it’s wise to double-check your state's holiday status and, when possible, opt for digital alternatives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stock Market Opens Today For Special Session, Diwali Muhurat Trading To Mark Start Of Samvat 2082

Stock Market Opens Today For Special Session, Diwali Muhurat Trading To Mark Start Of Samvat 2082

Gold, Silver Prices Dip As Investors Cash In On Record Highs, Dhanteras Jewelry Sales Surge 40%

Gold, Silver Prices Dip As Investors Cash In On Record Highs, Dhanteras Jewelry Sales Surge 40%

GST Rationalisation Set To Lift Revenue Growth Of Apparel Retailers By 200 BPS At 14%

GST Rationalisation Set To Lift Revenue Growth Of Apparel Retailers By 200 BPS At 14%

Diwali Muhurat Trading Begins Today, Traders & Investors Anticipate Financial Prosperity

Diwali Muhurat Trading Begins Today, Traders & Investors Anticipate Financial Prosperity

H-1B Visa Fee Confusion Ends: US Govt Issues New Guidance With Key Exemptions & Carveouts On...

H-1B Visa Fee Confusion Ends: US Govt Issues New Guidance With Key Exemptions & Carveouts On...