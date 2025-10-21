Banks Closed Today: Is Diwali Holiday Applicable On Tuesday Too? Check Before You Step Out

Festive Season Brings Multiple Bank Holidays. |

Mumbai: October is traditionally a festive month in India, and this year is no different. With Diwali celebrations spread across multiple days, bank closures have also been staggered in various states. While some regions marked Diwali yesterday, others are celebrating it today. This has created confusion among the public about whether banks will remain open on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Are Banks Closed Today, October 21?

Yes, but only in select states. According to the Reserve Bank of India's official holiday calendar, banks are closed today in the following regions due to Diwali-related holidays: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, Jammu, and Srinagar. For the rest of the country — including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar — banks are functioning normally, and regular banking operations are ongoing.

Complete Bank Holiday Schedule: October 21–31, 2025

Here's a look at how the remainder of October looks for banking operations across India:

October 21 (Tuesday): Banks closed in specific states for Diwali Amavasya, Laxmi Pujan, and Govardhan Puja.

October 22 (Wednesday): Holidays continue in states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and parts of Uttar Pradesh for Diwali, Vikram Samvat New Year, and other regional festivals.

October 23 (Thursday): Banks closed in some areas for Bhai Dooj, Chitragupta Jayanti, and regional festivals like Ningol Chakouba.

October 24 (Friday): Regular banking day across all states.

October 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday of the month — banks will remain closed nationwide.

October 26 (Sunday): Weekly holiday — all banks closed.

October 27 to 30: Normal working days for banks with no major holidays.

October 31 (Friday): Some states, especially Gujarat, may observe a holiday for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti.

Digital Banking Remains Functional

Even in regions where physical bank branches are closed, customers need not worry. With the advancement of digital banking, financial transactions can still be carried out seamlessly. Services like fund transfers, bill payments, and even cash deposits at modern ATMs remain fully functional, ensuring uninterrupted banking access.

So, before stepping out for bank work, it’s wise to double-check your state's holiday status and, when possible, opt for digital alternatives.