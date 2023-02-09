Bengaluru: Experience lightning-fast commute from KR Puram to Whitefield with Namma Metro in just 12 minutes; check details here

Representative image | Twitter

The KR Puram to Whitefield stretch of Namma Metro's Purple Line is slated for launch in March of this year, following a successful trial run where the train completed the 13-kilometer journey in just 12 minutes.

𝗕𝗠𝗥𝗖𝗟 𝘁𝗼 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is set to start the commercial operations on the KR Puram-Whitefield section of the Purple Line by March. To meet this goal, the BMRCL plans to invite the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety to inspect the stretch after February 15, as obtaining their approval is a requirement for starting commercial operations.

𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝟭𝟯-𝗸𝗺 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻 𝟭𝟮 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘁𝗲𝘀

According to recent reports, the trial run on the stretch is nearing its conclusion, with the Metro trains reaching a maximum speed of 80 kmph during high-speed trials that took place last week. Namma Metro officials state that the train was able to complete the 13-kilometer journey in just 12 minutes during the trials, although it is worth noting that these trials were conducted without any stops and actual operations may take a few more minutes.

Namma Metro intends to run trains on the Whitefield line with a 10-minute frequency between KR Puram and Whitefield. To achieve this, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will utilize five sets of trains, each comprising six coaches, to provide services between the two points.

𝗙𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗼 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝗮𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗻 𝘀𝗼𝗼𝗻

Anjum Parwez, the Managing Director of BMRCL, told The Hindu: "We have already shifted four of our metro trains to the Whitefield depot, and they will be used for starting commercial operations. Five sets of trains are sufficient to start services. If required, additional trains will be deployed."

He added that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has not received any proposals to operate trains past their current schedule. The 13-kilometer stretch from KR Puram to Whitefield marks the first phase of the KR Puram to Baiyappanahalli line, and there are a total of 12 stations along the entire corridor, including Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Pattandur Agrahara, Sadarmangala, Nallurhalli, Kundalahalli, Sitharama Palya, Hoodi Junction, Garudacharpalya, Saraswati Nagar, and KR Puram.

𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗼𝗳 𝟮.𝟱 𝗹𝗮𝗸𝗵 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲

Once the full line becomes operational, it is predicted that ridership along this corridor will increase by 2.5 lakh per day due to its connectivity between the IT hub of Whitefield and other parts of the city. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has entered into an agreement with the Information Technology Park Limited (ITPL) to offer direct access from the Pattandur Agrahara metro station concourse level to the International Tech Park Bengaluru (ITPB), greatly simplifying the commutes of thousands of travelers.