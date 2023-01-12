Bengaluru road caves in during Namma Metro construction in Ashok Nagar, biker injured, check pictures

Bengaluru road caves in during Namma Metro construction in city's commercial district | ANI

In the heart of India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, a section of asphalted road caved in injuring a motorist. The incident happened on Thursday wherein a section of road caved in Ashok Nagar.

Reportedly, the motorist injured has suffered minor injuries. The incident happened close to metro construction site and was caught on CCTV.

According to a report in India Today, the incident was reported nearly at 12.30 pm and the whole stretch of the road was closed thereafter for regular vehicular movement.

Several construction workers were called in urgently to begin repair work of the road. The incident led to traffic congestion in the area as one side of the road was barricaded.

Nagawara Metro incident

The incident comes to the close the heels of Nagawara incident wherein a woman and her son were crushed to death after a pillar from metro construction site fell on them.

The incident had sparked a massive outrage in Bengaluru against the Namma Metro and the state government.

A NDTV report quoted the doctor who treated them saying that the mother-son duo had suffered head injuries and that they tried to save them. There was a lot of blood loss and fall in blood pressure.