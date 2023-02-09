Mumbai Metro e-tickets can now be booked via WhatsApp; check how to here

Mumbai Metro e-tickets can now be booked via WhatsApp; check step-by step guide here | File

Mumbai Metro has introduced a new feature that allows commuters to buy tickets via WhatsApp

The metro has now also posted a video tutorial on Twitter to educate citizens about the new feature.

“The city that is always on the move now doesn’t need to stop for anything. Not even tickets. Say “Hi” for convenience”, the tweet by Mumbai metro read.

Steps to book metro tickets via WhatsApp

Send a message to WhatsApp number 967000-8889.

Click on the link sent by Mumbai Metro E-Ticketing.

From the drop-down menu, choose your source and destination stations. Choose the number of tickets you want and whether they are single or return.

Pay online with your preferred payment method, such as a credit card or a UPI.

On January 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7. Line 2A runs from Dahisar East to DN Nagar in Andheri West, while Line 7 connects Andheri East to Dahisar East.

