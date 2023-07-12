Bengaluru Double Murder Case: 3 Accused Including 'Joker' Felix Arrested For Killing Firm's CEO & Managing Director

Accused Joker Felix | Twitter

Bengaluru Police on Wednesday (July 12) made a breakthrough in the Bengaluru double murder case. Police arrested three accused including the mastermind 'Joker' Felix for allegedly killing a Bengaluru firms' CEO and Managing Director, said reports.

Sensational Murder Case

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of a private firm were allegedly killed by a former employee named 'Joker' Felix and his two associates, police said.

Accused, armed with daggers, barged into office

The victims were identified as Phanindra Subramanya (36) and Vinu Kumar (40), who were MD and CEO of Aironics Media Private Limited, respectively. Police said that the accused were armed with daggers and on Tuesday evening barged into the Aeronics office and attacked Subramanya. Kumar, who tried to save Subramanya, was also attacked with the sharp weapons. The accused then fled from the spot. Police teams were formed to solve the case as the sensational murder case became the talking point in Bengaluru.

Who is main accused 'Joker' Felix

Sensational details emerged about the main accused Joker Felix after the murder case. Felix had worked at Aeronics Media Private in the past. After working there for a period of time, he left the organisation to start his own company.

Reports suggest that Felix had planned to kill Subramanya in a case of business rivalry.

As per reports, hours before the murder, Felix posted a story on Instagram: “This planet peoples always flatters and cheaters. So I hurt this planet peoples. I hurt only bad peoples. I never hurt any good people.”