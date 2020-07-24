Bengaluru civic body act slammed

Bengaluru

Overzealous civic officials in Bengaluru took things too far after they sealed the entrance doors of two adjacent flats in the city with tin sheets in an apartment in Domlur Layout on Thursday. The reason for sealing two flats: a resident in one of the houses had tested positive for the virus and both dwelling units were a containment zone. On seeing the tin sheets nailed to the doors of the flats, shocked neighbours took to Twitter to slam the officials. They said the civic agency’s action was a fire hazard.

Finally, embarrassed officials removed the sheets around 6.45pm after top officers intervened. Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad called it “a highly ignorant act”. He was quoted in the local media as saying: “We apologise for the over-enthusiasm of the official. A show-cause notice has been issued to him. I’ve got the tin sheets removed immediately. We are committed to treating everyone with dignity. The purpose of containment is to protect the infected and to ensure the uninfected are safe.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Friday reported a record number of Covid deaths with 110 patients losing the battle to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,724. The state also breached the 5000-mark of Covid cases for the second day with 5,007 testing positive, taking the total to 85,870.

Bengaluru continued to record a high number of Covid cases with 2,267 testing positive on Friday, pushing the total to 41,467. The city also saw 50 Covid deaths, taking the total to 833.