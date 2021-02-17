Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins BJP, says 'saffron party gives youngsters chance to work for people'

Kolkata: Popular Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta, who has acted in several Hindi serials including those produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls in the presence of West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, and BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy.

Talking to the media, the actor said that the BJP gives chance to the youngsters to work for the people.

Praising the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Yash said that though he has joined the saffron camp but he still considers himself to be the younger brother of Mamata.

“You need to be in the system to bring a change in it. The BJP has always given chance to the youth. Before joining the BJP, I have sought Mamata didi’s blessing,” mentioned the close-aide of Nusrat Jahan, the TMC Basirhat MP.

Notably, apart from Bengali movies including his debut film Gangster opposite of TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty in 2016, Fidaa, Mon Jaane Na, and SOS Kolkata, Dasgupta, the 35-year-old actor, has also worked in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soaps like Bandini, Na Aana Is Des Laado and Adaalat.

Asked whether he will work again with the two actor-turned-politicians Nusrat and Mimi who are incidentally the TMC MPs, to which Yash said that politics and films are two separate verticals.

According to poll analysts, just like TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee had fielded several Tollywood actors in 2011 Assembly polls, the saffron camp is playing the same card to woo the voters.

“Celebrity worship is nothing new, even the TMC supremo has used this card in every poll to woo the voters. Now the BJP is using the same card to mark their victory in West Bengal,” said the analysts.

Incidentally, director of Shyama Prasad research institute and also BJP leader Anirban Ganguly had met Tollywood actor Prasenjit Chatterjee on February 16 to gift him a book ‘Amit Shah and the March of BJP’ written by Ganguly.

Speculations made it to the social media that Prasenjit who is the ‘Tollywood’ industry himself will join the BJP. However, clearing the air, the ace Bengali actor made it clear on social media that he is not joining any political party and will continue with acting.

It is pertinent to mention that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met ace actor Mithun Chakraborty at his Mumbai residence on February 16 and had a closed-door meeting for over an hour. The actor, however, confirmed that the duo had a ‘spiritual conversation’.