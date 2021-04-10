Bengal Assembly polls violence: As five people are killed in gunfire, PM, Mamata fire salvos at each other. Didi wants Home Minister to step down

As parts of West Bengal make their way to polling booths to choose a new state Assembly, violent incidents have been reported from several areas. In Cooch Behar district, several people have reportedly been shot dead, even as others were injured. Since then, Prime Minister Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have each lashed out at the other's party and leaders over the incident.

Early on Saturday morning, reports indicated that a first time voter had been shot dead by unidentified people outside a polling booth in Cooch Behar. But even as the BJP and the TMC pointed fingers at each other, additional reports began coming in.

Four people were killed in the district after Central Forces allegedly opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar. "In block 1 of Mathabhanga (Cooch Behar) one TMC worker was killed and three were injured after Central Forces opened fire on them, in Sitalkuchi block, three TMC workers were killed and one was injured," said TMC leader Dola Sen.

Since then, Banerjee has been vocal in her criticism of the situation, demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over the incidents and making arrangements for a protest. The CM is slated to visit the spot where four people died in Cooch Behar tomorrow. She will also hold a protest rally over the same.

"CRPF has shot dead 4 people in Sitalkuchi (Cooch Behar) today. There was another death in the morning. CRPF is not my enemy but there's a conspiracy going around under the instruction of Home Minister & today's incident is a proof," she alleged.