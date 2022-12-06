Belagavi border dispute: Activists protest against Maharashtra ministers' visit; Karnatka minister detained

Twitter

The Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue is simmering. Kannada Rakshana Vedike, staged a protest near Belgaum today after the Chief Minister of Karnataka claimed Jat, Akkalkot and other areas along with Belgaum.

The members of the organizations have pelted stones at six trucks from Maharashtra at Hirebagwadi toll booth. At this time, some activists hoisted flags on the truck. Narayan Gowda, Karnataka Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports has been detaineKd and taken into custody along with these activists.

The Kannada organization took a stand to prevent Maharashtra ministers from entering Belgaum, attacked Maharashtra's vehicles.

A team of Maharashtra ministers, including Chandrakant (Dada) Patil and Shambhuraj Desai, and MP Dhairyasheel Mane, had announced they would visit Belagavi on Tuesday, to hold meetings with MES leaders and visit houses of those the MES considers martyrs for Maharashtra.

Belagavi district and city police have made tight security arrangements in the wake of the scheduled visit of members of the Maharashtra High Power Committee to the State.

There was heavy police presence all over the city and at the border check posts between Karnataka and Maharashtra.