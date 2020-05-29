Bejan Daruwalla passes away: A look at 7 of the astrologer's most accurate predictions

Over the years, Daruwalla had gained quite the following for his insight and successful predictions. From predicting political victories to natural disasters -- he seems to have done it all.

Here are 7 of Bejan Daruwalla's most accurate predictions:

1. Accordingly to Daruwalla's website, he had predicted three Prime Ministers of India. These were: Atal Bihari Bajpayee, Moraji Desai and Narendra Modi.

2. He predicted an NDA victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, stating that "Modi will steal the show".

"Rahul is a Gemini, he is clever, he is smart and he means well for the people. Now, I don't want to compare the two, but I have seen, using seven different methods that Modi will win. According to the Chinese concept, that Modi is a tiger and Rahul is a dog. Dog is also good but it always comes below tiger. So, if I had to compare, I would say Modi is ahead. Rahul is good but Modi is better," news agency ANI had quoted him as saying.

3. Reports suggest that Daruwalla had predicted the death of Sanjay Gandhi and the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. "I combine everything. But the final trigger is intuition. For example, I could see the face of V P Singh and not Rajiv Gandhi. So I said that V P Singh would become the prime minister. A lot of things go together in it," he was quoted as telling Rediff in an interview.

4. In the Rediff interview, Daruwalla revealed that he had predicted the Gujarat earthquake as early as April 2000. The infamous quake incidentally had taken place in January 2001.

5. Daruwalla's website adds that he he had predicted the BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh.

6. He had predicted Amitabh Bachchan's return to stardom. "I said in Outlook that from June 2000 Amitabh's lucky period would start and he will have great success," he was quoted as telling Rediff.

7. According to reports, Daruwalla had also successfully predicted the Bhopal gas tragedy that took place in 1984.