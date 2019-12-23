'Beaten, bleeding internally': How Cong worker and actress Sadaf Jafar was treated by UP Police

Uttar Pradesh Congress leader and former teacher Sadaf Jafar was on Thursday arrested by the police amidst protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Reportedly she was the lone women arrested that day in the state.

"She has been beaten with a baton on her legs and hands. The police also kicked her on the belly, following which she had internal bleeding," The Quint quoted her sister as saying.

According to reports, Jafar is a single mother to two young children.

She was live on Facebook at the time of the incident. In a video on her Facebook profile she can be seen asking the police in the area why they were not stopping those engaging in stone pelting. She can also be heard commenting on the scarcity of police officials in an area of unrest.