Be prepared for next pandemic? Harbhajan Singh asks WHO, 'when was last time you came up with happy news'

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Monday, asked the world to be better prepared for the next pandemic. As the Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh came across the news, he asked the WHO when was the last time the organisation came up with some happy news.
The cricketer took to Twitter and wrote, "When was the last time u guys came up with some happy news @WHO"
Check out his tweet here:
While the WHO chief asked the world to be well prepared for the next health emergency, Harbhajan looked quite pissed off the frequent bad news about the coronavirus pandemic.
Few of his fan agreed with him on the question. One user commented, "Yes true paaji #WHO spreading negative news only (sic)."
Another one commented, "Praaji, please try to understand what he is telling. The world hasn't invested on healthcare as much as it should have Invested, is what he meant to say. Don't blow his statement out of proportion. Don't you think india should invest on healthcare?. Visit a government hospital (sic)!"
Recently, Harbhajan Singh pulled out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) due to personal reasons.
"Dear Friends, I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons. These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPLCSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind," Harbhajan said in a tweet.
The 40-year-old spinner has been a part of the CSK over the past two years. Harbhajan is one of the most successful bowlers in the history of IPL with 150 wickets. Earlier, CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina had also opted out citing personal reasons.
The IPL starts on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)