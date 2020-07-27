'Pure mohalle ka laga diya kya?': Harbhajan Singh shocked after receiving electricity bill

Singh was contacted by the official Adani Electricity page on Twitter. "Dear Harbhajan, We regret any inconvenience caused and would like the opportunity to help you understand how your consumption has been calculated. Please share your contact details with us on DM and we will get in touch with you shortly," read the customer service tweet.

An Adani official got in touch with TOI about Harbhajan Singh's case. "We saw his Twitter message and immediately checked the power consumption in his house. We have also contacted him and explained that there was nothing wrong with the bill. He seems to have been convinced," the official told TOI.

Meanwhile, people who have received high power bills are stunned and believe they have been charged wrongly. Many also stated that despite lockdown their consumption has been similar to the previous month or what was earlier consumed in summer.

After receiving several complaints, distribution company (discom) providers like state run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution company Ltd (MSEDCL) and private- TATA Power, Adani, BEST, have set up quick redressal cell to deal with the problem.

Adani Mumbai Electricity Ltd (AMEL) has its dedicated 24x7 toll free helpline 19122 where the customers can register their complaints. Besides, one can also send an email to its helpdesk.