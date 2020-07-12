Battle for Rajasthan Congress: Sachin Pilot lands in Delhi with 12 MLAs, to meet Sonia, Rahul

The three independent MLAs against whom SOG has registered FIR are Omprakash Hudla, Suresh Tak and Khushveer Singh. According to the SOG report, the three were reportedly in the Southern Rajasthan districts of Banswara Dungarpur where they had met tribal Congress MLAs and had allegedly offered them money to topple the Congress government. Congress went on to remove the names of the three from its list of associated members. Reacting to this Suresh Tak told the media, “I am shocked and saddened by the development. I had extended unconditional support to Ashok Gehlot government. I did travel to Banswara Dungarpur and met MLAs at a personal level. I will meet the chief minister and clear my situation.”

In another development interstate borders of Rajasthan have been sealed once again. The order issued by the Home Department cites rise in COVID-19 cases as reason for this. Persons travelling in or out of Rajasthan will be required to have passes issued by competent administrative authority. This is the second time such orders have been issued. The last time this was done was prior to the Rajya Sabha elections when there the issue of horse trading and attempts to topple the government first came up. It was then that chief whip Mahesh Joshi had given a complaint in this regard to SOG.

While most political observers believe that the political drama unfolding in the desert state is more related to the internal power struggle within the Congress. They also feel that it gives the BJP an opportune window to makes deeper dents. Numbers suggest that toppling the government in Rajasthan would not be as easy as Madhya Pradesh but it cannot be denied that the aggressive stand adopted by Gehlot, along with complaints, FIRs and subsequent arrests by SOG has put the saffron party in a defensive mode.