Basement COVID-19 facility in Surat flooded

Surat: The basement of a civic hospital in Gujarat’s Surat being used as a COVID-19 facility was flooded after water from an underground tank overflowed causing hardships to 65 patients, an official said on Sunday.

The incident happened late on Saturday night and was set right soon after, he added. However, videos of the flooded facility went viral on social media some time later.

Surat Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Health), Dr Ashish Naik, confirmed there were 65 coronavirus patients at the COVID facility set up in the multi- level parking of SMIMER Hospital.

“Water from an underground tank overflowed and flooded the basement briefly. The water was flushed out and the issue resolved within half an hour,” Naik said.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Amit Chavda shared the video and attacked the Vijay Rupani government over what he claimed was the “fake Gujarat model”. Chavda questioned state Health Minister Nitin Patel over preparations to contain the outbreak.

Former CM tests positive

A former CM of Gujarat tested positive for coronavirus, his aide said on Sunday. He was suffering from fever for last 3-4 days and was quarantined at his home in Gandhinagar. “He tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and was shifted to a private hospital on Sunday morning on the advice of his doctor,” the aide said.