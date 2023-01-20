Barelvi cleric slams BBC documentary on PM Modi, says: 'India treating Muslims very well'

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi of Barelvi sect. | web

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi of Barelvi sect has strongly condemned the BBC story that talks about the poor condition of Muslims in India.

The cleric said that India is treating Muslims very well and there is no problem.

RSS chief has assured Muslims: Cleric

"Even the RSS chief has assured Muslims that they want to work hand in hand. We appreciate his statement on that. BBC should mend its ways at the earliest," the cleric said.

BBC had put out a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that questioned his leadership during the deadly 2002 Gujarat riots.

MEA dismisses documentary as 'propoganda'

India's foreign ministry has dismissed the documentary as "propaganda".

Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat when it was gripped by communal riots that left more than 1,000 people dead -- most of them Muslims. The violence erupted after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims caught fire, killing 59.

