Bardhaman Durgapur Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Trends

Bardhaman Durgapur is a key parliamentary constituency out of 42 constituencies in West Bengal and it went to polls on May 13, 2024, in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. This seat includes the two important districts of West Bengal -- Paschim Bardhaman and Purba Bardhaman.

The Bardhaman Durgapur constituency is a general category constituency and has a literacy rate of 79 per cent.

Azad Kirti Jha from the Trinamool Congress and Dilip Ghosh from the BJP are the two key candidates from the Bardhaman Durgapur constituency, while Sukriti Ghosal from CPIM is also in the fray.

The Bardhaman Durgapur constituency voted 84.79 per cent on May 13, 2024.

Competitors

Besides Jha from Trinamool, Ghosh from BJP and Ghosal from CPI(M), the Bardhaman Durgapur seat also has several other candidates in fray. Prabhu Nath Sah contested from BSP while Tasbirul Islam is the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) (SUCOIC) from the seat. Independent candidates Reena Leong and Luxmi Narayan Kora have also contested from the seat.

Previous Polls Archive

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's SS Ahluwalia had won the seat, defeating Trinamool's Dr Mamtaz Sanghamita by a margin of nearly 2,500 votes, which was just 0.17 per cent of the total vote cast in the constituency.

In 2014, Sanghamita had emerged victorious in the seat defeating SK Saidul Haque of CPM by a margin of over 8 per cent.

In 2009, Haque of CPM had won the seat beating Congress' Nargis Begum by a margin of 1,08,237 votes, which was 9.54 per cent of the total votes cast in the seat that year.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is currently underway.