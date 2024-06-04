 West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Will BJP Win More Seats Than TMC? All Eyes On Verdict
West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Will BJP Win More Seats Than TMC? All Eyes On Verdict

Political observers are closely monitoring West Bengal, where the BJP has spared no effort to challenge the dominance of Mamata Banerjee's TMC. According to Exit Polls, BJP is predicted to win win more seats than TMC this time.

Updated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 08:27 AM IST
article-image
Counting starts

Counting of votes begins for the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Acid test for TMC in West Bengal

Polling Phases

West Bengal has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats, with voting spread across all seven phases of the general elections. Voting was conducted for three seats each in the first and second phases, four seats in the third phase, eight seats each in the fourth and sixth phases, seven seats in the fifth phase, and nine seats in the seventh phase on June 1.

Election Issues in West Bengal

This time, the BJP focused on corruption issues within the Mamata Banerjee government and highlighted the Sandeshkhali incident. The BJP fielded candidates for all 42 seats in the state, while the Trinamool Congress also contested all the seats. Meanwhile, TMC has strongly accused BJP of worsening the communal atmosphere in the state for political gain.

Prominent Candidates

Among the prominent BJP candidates are former High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay contesting from the Tamluk seat, Dilip Ghosh from the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat, and Union Minister Nisith Pramanik from the Cooch Behar seat.

2019 Results

In the 2019 election, the BJP won 18 seats, TMC secured 22 seats, and Congress obtained two seats.

In terms of vote share, Trinamool Congress secured 43.7% of the total votes, while the BJP received 40.6%. The Left Front garnered 7.5% of the votes, and Congress received 5.7%.

Exit poll prediction for West Bengal

