Barbaric Murder: Youth Attacked In His Head With Bricks, Later Iron Rod Inserted Through His Head In Haryana's Narnaul | Representative image

In a sheer epitome of barbarity that has sent shock waves across the state of Haryana, a chilling murder was reported in Narnaul. A mutilated body of a young man was found near Saini Dharam Kanta in Narnaul. Police said that the accused first attacked the youth on his head with bricks and then inserted an iron rod into his head. Passersby informed the police and family members about the incident. Police admitted him to Narnaul Civil Hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police have arrested two accused and they are currently being interrogated. The incident took place on March 17th, Sunday.

According to reports, Manish of Mohalla Sarai Dhusran of Narnaul used to work in aluminum and lead. Like every day, even on Sunday, he was going home after completing his work at around 10 pm. Some miscreants suddenly stopped him and attacked him. The accused reportedly attacked the youth on his head with bricks. After this, the accused also inserted an iron rod into the head of the young man. Due to which he was seriously injured.

As soon as information about the incident was received, the police also reached the spot. In this case, two suspicious youths are being arrested and interrogated. Prima facie it seems to be a case of robbery. The deceased youth is said to be unmarried.