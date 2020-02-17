Barasat municipality chairman in council Pradhut Bhattacharya, his brother killed in road accident in West Bengal's Hooghly

The Chairman in council of Barasat municipality Pradhut Bhattacharya and his brother Pranab was killed in a fatal road accident in West Bengal's Hooghly on Monday.
The accident took place when they both were returning home after attending a family ceremony. Police sources have revealed that Bhattacharya's car rammed into a truck at Chanditala on Ahilyabayi road in Hooghly. After the accident, Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Hooghly district TMC president Dilip Yadav rushed to the accident spot to take stock of the situation.
On Sunday, February 16, a man died and several others injured after a bus rammed into a truck in West Bengal's Howrah district in the early hours of Sunday. The incident happened near the Janberia bridge in Uluberia police station area.
The bus with around 40 people on board was returning from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand when the incident happened. Eight persons were injured in the accident that happened around 4 am as the bus crashed into the truck that was waiting on the roadside. The injured have been admitted to the Uluberia Superspeciality Hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.
(Inputs from Prema Rajaram and PTI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)