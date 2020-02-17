Barasat municipality chairman in council Pradhut Bhattacharya, his brother killed in road accident in West Bengal's Hooghly

The Chairman in council of Barasat municipality Pradhut Bhattacharya and his brother Pranab was killed in a fatal road accident in West Bengal's Hooghly on Monday.

The accident took place when they both were returning home after attending a family ceremony. Police sources have revealed that Bhattacharya's car rammed into a truck at Chanditala on Ahilyabayi road in Hooghly. After the accident, Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Hooghly district TMC president Dilip Yadav rushed to the accident spot to take stock of the situation.