14 school children were injured after a pool car falls into ditch in West Bengal

Kolkata: Around 14 school children were injured after a pool car carrying around 15 children overturned and fell into a reservoir in Polba Kamdevpur of Hoogly district on Friday morning. Around 2 students are said to be seriously injured and have been shifted to state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata.

According to the driver Pavitra Das, the car carrying students who belong to Techno India School was heading towards Khadina crossing in the morning while taking the children to school, when allegedly a tractor hit the car from behind. The driver says he lost control of the vehicle after which the car overturned and fell into a reservoir.

The children were rescued by local people and were first taken to Chichurah Imambara Sadar hospital, and then the seriously injured were later shifted to the SSKM hospital in Kolkata. Doctors have found mud and toxic water in the body of 2 students who are seriously injured.

A teacher of Techno India school Ashit Majumdar reached the spot after hearing about the incident. Police have seized the vehicle and are investigating the matter to ascertain what went wrong.

The incident brings to light safety issues related to car pooling and whether the vehicle was carrying more students than it should otherwise accommodate.