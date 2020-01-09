Bangladeshi's attack Indian border outpost; 1 BSF jawan injured

Shillong: Suspected Bangladeshi nationals have attacked a border outpost in Meghalaya, assaulting two BSF jawans and snatching their weapons, resulting in injuries to one of them, police said.

Another group from the neighbouring country barged into the house of a Meghalaya resident and looted money, mobile phones and a gun, besides injuring the head of the family, a senior officer said.

The incidents took place at around midnight on Wednesday at Amdoh and Rongtila, which are about five km from the India-Bangladesh border, West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) Lakador Syiem said.

"A group of 10-15 Bangladeshi nationals allegedly surrounded two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near the Rongtila border outpost (BOP), assaulted them and snatched their weapons, causing injuries to one of them," he said.

The weapons snatched from the BSF personnel were later recovered from a nearby forest, Syiem said.