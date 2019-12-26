BSF recovers M-16, AK-56 and AK-47 rifles in Aizawl, says belonged to Myanmar rebels

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday seized a huge cache of arms from Parva village near the Mizoram-Myanmar border.

According to Hindustan Times, BSF recovered arms and ammunition from a house in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl near the border with Myanmar. The stockpile includes six M-16 rifles, three AK-47, one SLR rifle and one G-3 rifle. A 9mm pistol, two claymore mines and an under barrel grenade launcher. The soldiers also recovered Rs 1,19,100 cash from the house.

The arms, which were recovered in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, are suspected to have belonged to cadres of the Arakan Liberation Army (ALA), an insurgent group in Myanma. Earlier, the Assam Rifles had seized 33 AK-47 rifles, a combat browning automatic rifle, a 5.56 automatic light machine gun, 49 loaded magazines and 809 rounds of ammunition from the outskirts of Aizawl a few years ago.