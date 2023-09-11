Bangladeshi Sonia Akhtar Hires Seema Haider's Lawyer To Seek Action Against Indian Husband For Abandoning Her

The story of Bangladeshi national Sonia Akhtar and her abandoned marriage with Indian husband Sourabh Kant Tiwari has taken a convoluted turn.

During the recent G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi, Sonia Akhtar made a compelling appeal to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for action against Noida-based Tiwari.

Allegedly, Sonia and Sourabh Tiwari tied the knot in Dhaka three years ago when Tiwari was working in Bangladesh from 2017 to 2021. Reportedly, Tiwari embraced Islam to marry Sonia, making the marriage official.

Troubling Disappearance

However, Tiwari is said to have abruptly left Bangladesh and refused to acknowledge Sonia as his wife.

Uttar Pradesh police initiated an investigation into Sonia Akhtar's claims and discovered that Tiwari was already married with two children.

Sonia Akhtar, along with her one-year-old son, is presently residing in Noida. She reached out to PM Hasina through the Bangladesh High Commission to seek assistance.

Sonia Hires Seema Haider's Lawyer

Sonia Akhtar, seeking justice, has enlisted the services of Pakistani national Seema Haider's lawyer, AP Singh, who is concurrently handling Haider's case.

Haider had entered India through Nepal earlier this year to marry Sachin Meena, who she met on the online game PUBG.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Desire for Reconciliation

Sonia Akhtar maintains that her desire is to reconcile with her husband Tiwari and spend the rest of her life with him.

Despite their previous marriage, Tiwari has distanced himself from Sonia, leaving her in a state of uncertainty.

Sonia Akhtar expressed her sentiments, stating, "He is not agreeing now, he is not taking me with him to his home. I am a Bangladeshi. We got married almost three years ago.

"I only want to stay with my husband along with our child," as she shared with reporters last month.