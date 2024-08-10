Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's Extended Stay In India Under Visa Category, Not Asylum: Sources

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | File/PTI

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will stay in India far longer than was expected, according to top government sources. More importantly, her stay will be in the ‘visa’ and not in the ‘asylum’ or ‘refugee’ category.

Sources were quoted saying, “Her safe departure to any country is not working out right now. We don’t have asylum or refugee laws in India. We have deliberately not brought in such laws."

They pointed out to News 18 that the “The legal position is we can’t keep anyone on refugee or asylum status. The Dalai Lama is here because of government policy," they said.

According to sources, asylum and refugee laws are creating problems worldwide. “Once you give refugee and asylum status, they demand their rights and go to courts. This creates more problems. We allow stay on a case-to-case basis, but don’t have a law as such," said sources.

“If we make a law, then someone from Iran, Afghanistan, or Pakistan can come and demand asylum. They will go to court and courts will take a long to decide. By then, you will have settlements," they said.

Committee Formed To Monitor Situation On The Indo-Bangladesh Border

The Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a committee to monitor the situation on the Indo-Bangladesh border, reports ANI. It will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command. The body will have five members and will maintain communication channels with their counterparts in Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also made the announcement through a post on X.

In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2024

Bangladesh's Interim Leader Muhammad Yunus Announces Portfolios Of Newly-Appointed Council Of Advisors

On Friday, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus announced the portfolios of the newly-appointed council of advisors and himself took charge of 27 ministries, including defence, and named career diplomat Mohammad Touhid Hossain to head the foreign ministry. Hossain was the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata from 2001 to 2005 and served as Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh from 2006 to 2009.

Former Bangladesh Bank governor Salahuddin Ahmed will be in charge of the finance and planning ministries while former attorney general A F Hassan Arif will oversee the local government ministry.

Two coordinators of Students Against Discrimination inducted in the interim cabinet, M Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, were given the charge of telecommunications and information technology and youth and sports ministries respectively.