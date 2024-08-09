 EAM S Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secy David Lammy Discusses Situation In Bangladesh, West Asia Amid Sheikh Hasina Asylum Buzz
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while addressing the weekly briefing said that the two spoke about the developments in Bangladesh and West Asia.

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 09:44 AM IST
article-image

Amid reports of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's plans to seek asylum in the UK, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, received a call from UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

EAM Jaishankar and his UK counterpart discussed the situation in Bangladesh and West Asia.

"Received a call from UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy today. Discussed the situation in Bangladesh and West Asia," EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Bangladesh Unrest

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina tendering her resignation from her post on August 5 and coming to India, in the wake of mounting protests, majorly led by students.

These demonstrations, largely driven by students demanding an end to the quota system for government jobs, have evolved into broader anti-government protests.

It is not clear if Sheikh Hasina will continue to stay in Delhi or move to another location later. However, on Wednesday, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said that his mother has not made a decision on whether her plans for asylum are in the United States or the United Kingdom, and called it all "rumours," The Daily Star reported.

India Faces Diplomatic Dilemma: Hosting Controversial Bangladeshi Leader Sheikh Hasina Amid Growing...
article-image

Sheikh Hasina's son further added that she will be staying in Delhi for a while.

When the interviewer asked about Hasina's plan for asylum in the US and UK, he said, "These are all rumours. She has not made a decision on that yet. She is going to stay in Delhi for a little while." "Sheikh Hasina is well and now in Delhi. My sister is with her. My sister lives in Delhi... She is well, but very upset," he added.

Members of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will take the oath tonight.

Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said on Wednesday that the oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held at 8:00 pm (local time) in the presence of some 400 dignitaries, The Daily Star reported.

