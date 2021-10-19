Bangladesh communal violence: ISKCON to take out protest rallies in 150 countries on October 23

Kolkata: ISKCON will be taking out protest rallies in 150 countries on October 23 against the violence on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Vice President of ISKCON West Bengal, Radharaman Das said that a daylong protest and prayers at ISKCON centres in 150 countries will be held on October 23.

“Protests are going on in many parts of the world. Now, we are planning to hold a day-long protest and prayer meetings on October 23 for the victims in Bangladesh as even now the Hindus are still being harassed and killed in Bangladesh,” said Das.

Meanwhile, addressing a protest rally in the national capital BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that there are several Bengali saints who were in Bangladesh had to leave their hometown and were forced to reside in India.

“Attacks on Hindus are not new in Bangladesh. Even today several temples are being torched and those organizations which serve the nation are being heckled. The biggest festival of Bengalis, Durga Puja was targeted. The recent developments in Afghanistan as a motivation for attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh,” said Ghosh.

Claiming that Bengalis are peace loving people, Ghosh said that the Bangladesh government should immediately take action against the alleged ‘pre-planned’ violence.

“One incident is doused and another is occurring. West Bengal was always there in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence and now it’s time for Bangladesh to save the Bengali Hindus,” further mentioned Ghosh also slamming the West Bengal government for allegedly not giving permission to conduct Durga Puja to several puja committees.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 09:31 PM IST