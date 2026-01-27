 Bangalore Road Rage: Biker Jumps Traffic Signal, Says 'My Bike, My Rules'; Turns Aggressive, Tries To Slap Man Recording | Watch Video
A road rage incident in Bengaluru has gone viral, showing a biker jumping a traffic signal and colliding with a car before turning aggressive when confronted. In the video, the rider is heard saying, “My bike, my rules.” He then attempts to slap the man recording the incident before speeding away, sparking outrage online.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
X/@mnpraveen1982

A video circulating on social media shows a biker allegedly jumping a traffic signal and colliding with a car, following which a heated confrontation ensues on the streets of Banglore. The car driver, who recorded the incident, claims the biker hit his vehicle and reacted aggressively when confronted.

Verbal abuse and threat caught on camera

In the video, the biker seen wearing a green long-sleeve T-shirt and white pants is heard telling the man recording, “My bike, my rules, my road, my wish.” When asked to repeat the statement before the police, the biker turns hostile and attempts to slap the person filming.

Aggressive behaviour before fleeing

The biker is seen leaning toward the car window in a threatening manner, gesturing angrily and attempting to strike the recorder. The blow appears to miss, after which the biker pulls back, revs his scooter and speeds away from the spot.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with netizens questioning the man’s aggressive behaviour. Many users remarked, “What kind of criminal entitlement is this?” and expressed hope that the police would arrest him. Several also asked whether his punishment would be limited to traffic violations or if his verbal abuse is punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Responding to the viral clip, authorities acknowledged the complaint online, stating, “We have noted your complaint and are working on further action. We request your cooperation in this regard. Thank you.”

