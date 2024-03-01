'Bag Left By Customer, Clear Case Of Bomb Blast': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya On Explosion At Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe

Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya on Friday said that an explosion at the city's popular Rameshwar cafe was not due to a cylinder blast and the reason seemed to be a 'bomb blast'. Surya took to social media site X to inform that he had spoken to the founder of the famous eatery, who said the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer.

"Just spoke to Rameshwaram Café founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It’s seems to be a clear case of bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM Siddramaiah," Surya wrote on X.

Explosion at Rameshwar cafe leaves 4 injured

Four people were seriously injured in a mysterious explosion at the city's famous Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday afternoon. As a result of a sudden explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundalahalli under HAL Police Station, chaos erupted at the cafe and the customers ran out to save their lives. As per reports, a mysterious object kept in a bag exploded at the cafe. However, several reports stated that the explosion had happened due to suspected cylinder blast.

Four people sustained serious injuries in the incident and were admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Senior police officers are visiting the spot and checking. Dog squad, fingerprint experts, bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot.

The area around the cafe has been cordoned off by the police.

Fire station, Whitefield, reacting on the incident, said, "We received a call that a cylinder blast occurred in the Rameshawaram cafe. We reached the spot and we are analysing the situation.