Badlapur Blast: Chemical Explosion Launches Heavy Metal Reactor 400 Meters In Air; Crashes Into A House Injuring Three

Thane: Early on August 5, three chawl neighbours, including a small child, were hurt in an explosion at a chemical company in Badlapur. A large piece of equipment was launched into a residential area by the explosion at Rear Pharma in the Manekewadi MIDC area, resulting in serious injuries and property damage.

Early Morning Disaster

At the chemical production facility, an ongoing reaction process resulted in the explosion of a reactor and receiver at approximately 4:30 am. An approximately 400-meter-long receiver weighing one hundred kilogrammes was propelled through the air by the blast force and crashed into a chawl, a common form of tenement housing in the area.

A five-year-old girl and her parents were among the injured; they were all severely injured in their legs in the impact. Remarkably, the incident did not result in any injuries to Rear Pharma employees.

After a two-hour battle with the flames, emergency responders from the Badlapur and MIDC fire brigades succeeded in putting the fire under control.

Official's Statement

Badlapur fire brigade officials stated that drums holding methanol, a highly flammable chemical, served as fuel for the secondary fire that was started by the initial explosion. The whole building was destroyed by the ensuing fire.

"The explosion was of such magnitude that it launched a massive piece of equipment a considerable distance," said a spokesperson for the Badlapur fire brigade. "It's fortunate that the casualties were not more severe given the circumstances."

Investigation

The local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion and the company's compliance with safety procedures. The incident has raised concerns about industrial safety protocols and the proximity of dangerous facilities to residential areas.