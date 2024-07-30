Mumbai Fire: 2 Children Among 4 Injured After Blaze Erupts In Lalbaug's Meghwadi Due To LPG Cylinder Blast

Mumbai Fire: 2 Children Among 4 Injured After Blaze Erupts In Lalbaug's Meghwadi Due To Cylinder Blast |

Mumbai: Four people sustained burn injuries, including two children after a fire broke out in a house on Tuesday morning in the Lalbaug area of Mumbai. One among them was reported critical after the mishap. The incident reportedly occurred around 5:09 am in Meghwadi, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Three of the injured were admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli, while the fourth, in critical condition, was taken to Masina Hospital in Byculla.

Maharashtra | Fire breaks out on the third floor of a building in Meghwadi, Lal Baug of Mumbai. Four people injured in the incident, they have been rushed to a hospital. Fire brought under control by the fire tenders: BMC — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

Details On The Fire Incident

The fire, reportedly caused by an LPG cylinder blast was confined to the kitchen of a house located opposite Khirsagar Hotel on Dr. S.S. Rao Road, Meghwadi Building no 3 in Lalbaug. It involved an LPG gas cylinder, domestic utensils, various kitchen goods and clothes.

"The fire broke out in room number 26 on the third floor of a ground plus three-storey structure," an official from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) confirmed. The fire was brought under control by 5:30 am.

Details On The Injured Ones

The injured have been identified as Kunda Milind Rane, 48, with 70-80% burn injuries over the body; Atharva Milind Rane, 10, with 5-20% burn injuries to both hands, legs, and face; Vaishnavi Milind Rane, 10, with 15-20% burn injuries to both hands, legs, and stomach; and Aniket Vilas Dicvalkar, 27, with 60-70% burns. Dicvalkar is in critical condition and has been admitted to Masina Hospital.

Another Fire Incident Reported Recently

Meanwhile, in another incident reported recently, two individuals were seriously injured after a fire broke out in a hut due to a cylinder blast in the Vikhroli area of Mumbai on July 27 in the night, an official told PTI.

Dhananjay Mishra (46) received approximately 99 per cent burn injuries and Radheshyam Pande (45) around 92 per cent, the Fire Brigade official said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Two people were severely injured after a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast in the Shriram Society of the Vikhroli area in ​​Mumbai. The injured have been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.



(Visuals from the spot) https://t.co/S7eXusxPBX pic.twitter.com/gOVNSenmmJ — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2024

Details On The Blast

The blast occurred in a hut in Shriram Society, Sanjay Nagar, at around 9:35 PM, triggering a fire which gutted electric wiring, installations and household articles.

The blaze was extinguished by the public before the arrival of the fire brigade using buckets of water and disconnecting the electric supply. The injured persons were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, the official said, adding the exact cause of the fire is not known.