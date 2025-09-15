'Baby's Crying Disturbed Us': Mother, Lover Arrested For Killing 2-Year-Old Girl In Telangana's Medak

Representational Image

In a shocking case, a mother in Telangana's Medak district has admitted to murdering her two-year-old daughter because the child's persistent nocturnal crying "interfered" with her relationship with her boyfriend.

The crime, which occurred on June 4, remained concealed for months, only emerging after the child's disappearance prompted an investigation that ultimately revealed a horrific truth.

Mamatha (23) and her lover Shaik Fayaz (30) were apprehended by Medak police after Mamatha confessed that they had strangled the toddler during the night and buried her beside a drain on the periphery of Shabashpally village in Shivampet mandal on June 4. Authorities recovered the child's remains on Friday and carried out a post-mortem examination.

Mamatha's father, Kotla Raju, reported her missing on 27th May, following her arrival at his residence on May 21 with her two children from her in-laws' home. She departed that same day with her younger daughter and never returned. The family conducted frantic searches, but Mamatha remained uncontactable by telephone, and none of her relations could locate her.

The investigation took a significant turn when police employed technical surveillance to trace Mamatha to Narasaraopet in Andhra Pradesh, where she was residing with Fayaz. The couple returned to their village on September 11 for questioning.

Under rigorous interrogation, Mamatha admitted that the infant's constant crying at night was preventing her from spending time with her lover. "We decided to kill her," she acknowledged.

The couple had meticulously planned the murder. After travelling by motorbike from Andhra Pradesh, they strangled the child during the night, buried her body, and absconded before daybreak.

Shivampet sub-inspector Madhukar Reddy confirmed that a murder case has been registered, and the couple's mobile phone was retrieved as crucial evidence. The case has caused tremendous shock throughout the village.