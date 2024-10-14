Baba Siddique’s Murder: Shooter Singh Belongs To Haryana, Another Accused From Punjab

Shooters Nabbed by Mumbai Police | SALMAN ANSARI

Chandigarh: While one of the two shooters, Gurmail Singh nabbed by the Mumbai police, in the sensational murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, has a Haryana connection, it has identified another accused as Yasin Akhtar, who is a native of Punjab’s Jalandhar district.

While the two shooters already arrested by the Mumbai police are Gurmail Singh from Haryana and an Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Kashyap; another accused Shiv Kumar is on the run. The Mumbai police has also identified another accused, Yasin Akhar, who is a native of Jalandhar district of Punjab.

According to Haryana police, Singh, has a prior criminal history, including a murder case against him; A native of village Narhar in district Kaithal, Singh had murdered one Sunil, brother of his friend Ashok in 2019 by stabbing him over 50 times with a sharp-edged weapon. He was caught and was sent to Kaithal jail where he got in touch with several gangsters; he was learnt to have run away to Mumbai after getting bail in 2022. Singh was close to gangster Rohit Godara, who was a close associate of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to police Singh’s parents had passed away; his other family members said that the family had disowned him 11 years ago. Media reports also quoted his grandmother as saying that he meant nothing to the family and that the family did not need him whether he lived or died. It had been over four months that the family had heard from him, she said.

Meanwhile, according to information, Yasin, a native of Punjab’s Jalandhar city, also had a criminal history with seven case registered against him. He was also arrested and was lodged in Patiala jail where he made contacts with other gangsters who were members of Bishnoi gang. He had come out on bail in June this year. More details about him are awaited.

It may be recalled that Baba Siddique, 66, was waylaid and shot at by three men Saturday night at Kher Nagar in Mumbai’s Bandra area his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office; he was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Mumbai police has launched a probe into the sensational killing of the former Maharashtra minister from various angles including a possible contract killing, business rivalry or threat over a slum rehabilitation project; the police was also verifying a social media post in which an alleged member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken the responsibility for the murder.