Baba Ramdev's Patanjali sells 85 lakh units of 'Coronil' kit

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali that developed Coronil, apparently as a ‘cure' for COVID-19 infection, has sold more than 85 lakh units of the kit since it launched the product in June.

The total revenue generated is close to Rs 241 crore, The Print reported.

Ramdev's company launched "coronil" kit as a medicine for COVID-19 in June and later marketed it as a product to "manage" the disease following the outrage over lack of research.

Patanjali's claims were challenged by the government authorities over the “absence of clinical proper clinical trial data to back its claim”. Uttarakhand department was among the agencies which had questioned Patanjali's claim to have developed a drug to cure COVID-19. The state government said the Haridwar-based company had only been given a licence to manufacture an immunity booster.

The Ministry of AYUSH had ordered Patanjali to end its advertising campaign as a COVID-19 treatment. It, however, agreed upon allowing it to be sold as a medicine for boosting immunity and curing fever and cough.

The kit consists of three products – Cononil tablets, Swasari Vati and Anu Taila, a kind of an oil.

Ramdev had claimed that the ministry had asked him to use the term "Covid management" in place of "Covid treatment".

The company had, however, stuck to its claim that the drug's trial on mild to moderately ill patients was successful. The company had said in July that the trial conducted after the necessary approvals, showed 100% recovery of patients within seven days.

It claimed the AYUSH Ministry "categorically agreed" that Patanjali had "appropriately worked on COVID-19 management"

"As per the ministry, Patanjali is allowed to manufacture and distribute its Diva Coronil tablet, Divya Swasari Vati and Divya Anu Talia across India, as per the manufacturing licences granted by State Licensing Authority, Ayurvedic and Unani Services, Govt of Uttarakhand," the company said.