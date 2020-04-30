Kapoors vs Gandhis: When Rishi Kapoor took offence to Rahul Gandhi's 'dynasty' comparison

While it's fashionable to whine about nepotism, star quality is an undefinable trait that exists. Some people have it, some don't. It's like writing or singing, sure it can be honed by hard work, but not without the rough core. If the quality of the coal isn’t good, it won’t become a diamond.

Rishi Kapoor had it. Ranbir has it. Amitabh has it, but Abhishek didn’t inherit it.

It’s strange, but it doesn’t always permeate to the next generation. For example, Rahul Gandhi clearly lacks the panache that his grandmother had in dollops and that his father lost.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday remembered Rishi Kapoor as a wonderful actor, while noting that it has been a terrible week for Indian cinema with the passing away of another legend.

Kapoor, who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital. The death of the veteran actor comes a day after versatile actor Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor"

"A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends and fans all over the world, at this time of grief."

Interestingly, Kapoor had – in his true politically incorrect style – something far less kind to say about the Gandhis when he was alive.

In 2016, in a series of tweets, he voiced the angst of the common man and wondered why everything was named after the Gandhis.

He had written: “Change Gandhi family assets named by Congress.Bandra/Worli Sea Link to Lata Mangeshkar or JRD Tata link road. Baap ka maal samjh rakha tha?”